How 3000 people won in my self-hosted gameSun Mar 12 • 3 min read
A story about how I've created a game that was played by 3000 people in 24h and how I host it on a Raspberry Pi in my home.
A story about how I've created a game that was played by 3000 people in 24h and how I host it on a Raspberry Pi in my home.
Bun is fast. But honestly I almost don't care that much about the fact that it can handle more requests. What matters for me is how much it affects my dev experience. And I'll give you a TLDR; It's amazing! See how Bun performs in a non-typical benchmark.
How I've contributed to Bun, a huge project that is written in a language I don't understand, and does stuff that I've never worked on. And what work framework I use to work on projects like that.
Why I've decided to host my page on my own in home server and how community is building amazing tools like Coolify.
No more excuses, here it is, welcome to grifel.dev!