Finally writing

2023-01-18 • 2 min read

Hi, I’m Michal. I’ve been a software engineer for over 10 years, teacher, speaker at conferences, cohost of Iteracja Podcast and CTO@EL Passion. In the past I’ve worked on many startups, some of which have failed, while others you might be even using right now 😄.

After missing a place where I could share my learnings, everything I’m passionate about, also having full control of the page technicalities I’ve decided to build my own. So no more excuses, here it is, welcome to grifel.dev!

Last year I’ve had a pleasure to be a teacher at bootcamps. During those I’ve noticed how SEO optimized and clickbait’y current programming related content is. When one of my students asked “Why I can’t find this thing anywhere online?” during the time I was showing basics about functions I realized how hard it is to find simple information about programming basics. It’s cool that we are reaching new people and showing them how amazing upcoming programming technologies. At the same time I see how much we’re lacking in the way we teach basics.

I know how much impact free content had on me when I was at the start of my programming career and even till this day continues to amaze me. That’s why I wish that by building this knowledge base I can give at least a tiny bit back to this awesome community while spreading good practices.

So if your interested in any of: software engineering, CTO’ing, building products, IOT and much more, I hope you’ll find something useful here. And if you do, share it with others, hit me up through my socials or subscribe to rss feed.

Thanks a lot and hope to see you often at grifel.dev :).